Earthquake kills four south of Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s southern Fars Province on Friday, killing four people and prompting a search operation for other casualties in the thinly-populated mountainous area.

The quake hit Seifabad village, near the city of Khonj, at 6:03 a.m. local time.

The village is located around 850 km south of the capital Tehran, and is around 100 km away from the Persian Gulf coast.

The shallow magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck at dawn, with its epicenter 53 km southwest (33 miles) of the city of Jahrom, the USGS said. Iranian media said the quake measured 5.1.

State TV reported that four Afghans living and working on a farm were killed on Friday.

The governor of Fars Province, Mokhtar Abbasi, told state TV that rescuers were searching the quake zone for any other victims in the sparsely populated region.

Three injured people from the village of Chartala were taken to hospital but later discharged, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

The deadliest quake in Iran's modern history happened in June 1990. It destroyed the northern cities of Rudbar, Manjil and Lushan, along with hundreds of villages, killing an estimated 37,000 people.

Bam, in the country’s southeastern province of Kerman, witnessed a strong quake in December 2003, which killed 31,000 people.