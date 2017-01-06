RSS
Iran’s Zahivi joins Qatar’s Al-Shahania

Iran’s Zahivi joins Qatar’s Al-Shahania

Iranian striker Mehdi Zahivi joined Qatar’s Al-Shahania FC on Thursday.

The 27-year-old player is reunited with his countryman Mehrdad Pooladi who is already a member of the Qatari club, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Zahivi had been also linked with a move to popular Iranian teams Persepolis and Esteghlal.

He started his career in Iran’s Shahrdari Yasuj and later joined his country’s Naft Masjed Soleyman and Shahrdari Bandar Abbas clubs. In the winter of 2012, he joined Naft Tehran and made 25 appearances without netting a goal in 18 months. In the summer of 2013, he joined Iran’s Sanat Naft Abadan.

In the summer of 2015, Zahivi joined Esteghlal Khuzestan in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League, assisting the club to win the title for the first time in its history.

Zahivi was named in the Persian Gulf Pro League team of the season for the 2015–16 season.

   
