RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 06, 2017 0527 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175211
Publish Date: Fri, 06 Jan 2017 20:02:42 GMT
Service: Iran

At least 33 killed in new Brazil prison riot

At least 33 killed in new Brazil prison riot

At last 33 inmates were killed in a new prison riot in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said on Friday, just five days after 56 inmates were slaughtered in the country's worst prison massacre in more than two decades.

Few details were available about the latest uprising early on Friday in Roraima state's largest penitentiary, where a fight between rival drug gangs ended with 10 dead last October, Reuters reported.

Security experts have predicted more violence in Brazil's gang-controlled prison system in the wake of the massacre earlier this week in which members of one drug gang butchered inmates from a rival group.

The top security official in the state of Roraima, Uziel de Castro, blamed Friday's violence on the Sao Paulo-based First Capital Command (PCC) drug gang, according to a report on the website of the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

Earlier this week, it was primarily members of the PCC who were among the 56 dead at a prison in nearby Amazonas state, killed by the North Family drug faction, believed to dominate the traffic of cocaine from Colombia and Peru in that region.

The North Family is allied with the Rio de Janeiro-based Red Command drug gang, Brazil's second most powerful faction after the PCC.

   
KeyWords
Brazil
prison
riot
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0691 sec