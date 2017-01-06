Nigerian midfielder Mikel leaves Chelsea for China

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel left Chelsea to join Tianjin TEDA, the Chinese Super League side announced.

The Nigeria international, who had been heavily linked with a move to Valencia, passed a medical on Thursday before finalizing a reported three-year deal with Tianjin which finished 11th in China’s top-flight last season, the-afc.com reported.

Mikel joined Chelsea from Norwegian outfit Lyn in 2006, before going on to win two English Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

More recently, the 29-year-old was a member of the Nigeria team which won a bronze medal at last year’s Rio Olympics. He had, however, not appeared for Chelsea this season under new manager Antonio Conte.

Tianjin's signing of Mikel represents a second transfer coup in as many days for the ambitious outfit, following the earlier arrival of Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Gudelj from Dutch giant Ajax.

Also, Axel Witsel became another big name player to move to China when the Belgium international’s transfer to top-flight side Tianjin Quanjian from Zenit St. Petersburg was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who had been widely expected to join Italy’s Juventus, will now play alongside the likes of Oscar and Carlos Tevez in next season’s Chinese Super League after the South American duo recently signed deals with Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua respectively.

Under the guidance of former Guangzhou Evergrande and Al Nassr head coach Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin was promoted to the Chinese Super League for the first time in its history last season.

He has 78 international appearances for Belgium to his name.