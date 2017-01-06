MP: Iran ready to aid Lebanese military

Senior Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Friday that his country was serious in its intention to arm the Lebanese military.

"This matter lies within the [Lebanese] government's [decision]...if it is willing to do so," the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said, the Daily Star reported.

The Lebanese Army has been engaged with terrorists from Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the Al-Qaeda affiliate Nusra Front, since clashes erupted in the northeastern town of Arsal in 2014.

Boroujerdi's remarks were made during a visit to the graves of slain Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyah and his son in Ghobeiri.

He expressed his country's staunch position in supporting Lebanon, congratulating the country on its successful political breakthrough that ended more than two years of presidential vacuum.

President Michel Aoun was elected on Oct. 31, ending a crippling vacuum that impacted Lebanon's government and Parliament.

"We believe that within this new [term in office] we can work together on fortifying bilateral cooperation and strengthening the ties between Lebanon and Iran in various sectors," the senior official said.

He said that it was because of the resistance and fighters that Lebanon was passing through a stage of calm and stability, "despite the crashing waves of terror acts in the region."

Boroujerdi hailed Iran, Russia and Hezbollah's support for Syria to defend its "stability and security," calling on foreign troops in the neighboring country to "immediately leave its territories. It violates the Syrian sovereignty... and violates international law".