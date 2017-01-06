RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 06, 2017 1034 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175232
Publish Date: Fri, 06 Jan 2017 22:25:36 GMT
Service: Iran

Nine people shot, 3 killed at Fort Lauderdale airport

Nine people shot, 3 killed at Fort Lauderdale airport

Nine people have been shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida, reports say.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted on Friday, “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

"The police said there is one shooter and five victims," he added shortly. 

However, a US official familiar with the incident said at least nine people were injured and three killed. 

The shooter is in custody, and the motive is not known yet, law enforcement officials said.

   
KeyWords
Nine people
Fort
Lauderdale
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2616 sec