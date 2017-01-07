Currency war is growing threat to global trade

Round numbers carry a significance that defies rationality. There is no quantity more important in mathematics than 3.14159, yet humans fixate on big numbers such as 20,000, which the Dow Jones Industrial Average came within a point of hitting on Friday. Close, but no cigar.

The Chinese are said to be especially keen on certain numbers, with eight seen as lucky. It wasn’t a coincidence that the Beijing Olympics began on Aug. 8, 2008. It may explain houses being listed for sale with an asking price of $1,888,888, purportedly with an eye toward attracting Chinese buyers, according to barrons.com.

As for the significance of the number seven, my knowledge of Chinese numerology is lacking. But for the currency markets, seven Chinese yuan to the US dollar has become a milestone that seems as inevitable as Dow 20,000. But how the exchange rate reaches that level might be more important than when or even if.

The Chinese monetary authorities last week abruptly slowed the currency’s weakening by engineering an old-fashioned short squeeze to thwart speculators betting on the roll of a seven, at one point pushing up overnight yuan interest rates in the Hong Kong interbank market to 61.3 percent on Friday from 38.3 percent on Thursday (significant numbers themselves to Fibonacci fans), according to The Wall Street Journal. That lifted the yuan more than two percent over two days, a big move for a currency, to a Friday fixing of 6.8668 to the dollar.

The episode highlights the conundrum faced by both China and the US, as the two biggest economies face off with the new Trump administration just days away from officially taking power. Not that the new team wasn’t already at work, with the Tweeter-in-Chief busy issuing 140-character missives, notably on matters of trade, blasting General Motors and Toyota Motor for their Mexican auto production, while Ford Motor, sensing the way the wind is blowing, scrapped plans for a $1.6 billion plant.

Not surprisingly, the Mexican peso also came under pressure after the Ford decision, which Trump praised in a tweet, adding, “This is just the beginning.” Mexico’s central bank made the rare move to intervene directly in the currency market, selling dollars to bolster the peso, which had fallen to a record low.

While Trump has talked of imposing a so-called border tax on imports or tariffs, currencies are at the nexus of trade and are the quickest means to try to influence trade flows. In that regard, he has threatened to declare China a 'currency manipulator' on Day One of his administration for allegedly pushing down the yuan to gain an export advantage.

The risk is that this will escalate into a currency war, with both sides attempting to gain a trade advantage, and that it ultimately ends up disrupting global trade and financial markets. As with any war, this one should be avoided at all costs. But the events of the past year suggest never say never.

In actuality, the yuan has been relatively stable against the basket of currencies that Chinese authorities use to peg its value. Over the New Year’s holiday, Beijing announced a revamp, adding 11 currencies to the 13 previously in the basket, in the process reducing the weight of the greenback by four percentage points, to 22.4 percent. The South Korean won was added with a 10.8 percent weighting.