Largest subspecialty cancer center under construction

Health Desk

A groundbreaking ceremony attended by Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi was held for the construction of Tat Comprehensive Cancer Center, as largest subspecialty cancer center in the Middle East, in Tehran's Municipal District 22.

It will be constructed in 20 floors over an area of 45,000 sq.m.

According to plans, the medical complex is to be completed by mid-March 2019.

Also, head of Cancer Institute of Iran, affiliated to Tehran University of Medical Sciences, said the proposed facility center would be a subspecialty center providing all services pertaining to cancer ― from prevention to treatment and rehabilitation.

Currently, there are 500,000 cancer patients across the country, Mohammad-Esmaeil Akbari pointed out, noting that close to 90,000 new patients are added to this figure each year.

The head of Iran Society of Radiotherapy Oncology (ISRO) said earlier that Iran has made significant progress in cancer surgeries.

Mohammadreza Qavam Nasiri added that major developments have taken place in microsurgery. Therefore, surgery can be central to treating cancer, he noted.

Surgery, chemotherapy, medication therapy and radiotherapy are major procedures for treating cancer, he said.

He added that surgery is conducted to remove tumor. Surgery can be a top priority in treating 95 percent of cancer cases, he stated.

The progress in microsurgery, he said, has made it possible to remove tumors in sensitive parts of the brain, such as brain stem.

Qavam Nasiri cited radiotherapy as yet another option for treating cancer. Today, linear accelerators are used in radiotherapy, he said, adding tumors are treated with X-rays.

The use of radioactive materials is the other type of radiotherapy which is known as ‘brachy therapy’, he said.

He continued that percentwise, 40 percent of the cancer patients are treated by radiotherapy, 50 percent via surgery and the remaining 10 percent by chemotherapy.