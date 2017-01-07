Iran signs $2b refinery development deal with Daelim

Tehran finalized an agreement valued at $2 billion (2.3 trillion won) with South Korea's Daelim Corporation to renovate and expand a refinery in Isfahan Province, announced the head of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

According to Mehr News Agency, Abbas Kazemi further said, "The official and final agreement for improvement and optimization of Isfahan Oil Refinery has been signed with Daelim Corporation, the leading company in the Korean petrochemical sector."

Daelim lifted the veil on the agreement last week, saying in a statement that it had received a letter of award (LoA) from Isfahan Oil Refining Company to develop and expand the huge complex.

The NIORDC official said the deal is mainly aimed at reducing fuel oil production and boosting output of higher-value products such as gasoline.

NIORDC is also in talks with two high-profile Japanese companies for projects to curtail mazut production at Tehran and Bandar Abbas refineries, Kazemi said, adding that the final agreements would be signed soon.

Established in 1939, Daelim is one of the largest companies in South Korea. The fields covered by Daelim, as one of the top engineering, procurement and construction companies in Asia, include gas, petroleum refining, chemical and petrochemical, power and energy plants, building and housing, civil works and industrial facilities.