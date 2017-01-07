IME weekly trade nears $226m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $225.8 million and weighing over 398,722 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (December 31, 2016-January 5).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in over 229,403 tons of oil and petrochemical products, including 84,260 tons of bitumen, 40,355 tons of polymer products, 15,168 tons of chemical products, 6,420 tons of sulfur, 100 tons of insulation and 100 tons of argon valued at $111 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 1,000 tons of sugar, 118 tons of feed barley, 1,000 tons of rice and 14,187 tons of maize last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 140,025 tons of metal and mineral products, including 132,065 tons of steel products, 3,510 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 4,330 tons of aluminum valued at $104 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.