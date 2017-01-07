Iranian oil tankers leased to foreign firms

Iran leased out dozens of extra oil tankers to foreign companies since the enforcement last year of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and termination of anti-Iran sanctions, an official said.

Managing Director of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Sirous Kianersi told Tasnim News Agency that 30 oil tankers belonging to the company have been leased to foreign companies since the JCPOA went into force in January 2016.

More ships are to leased to foreigners until March 20, he added, noting that they are excess vessels available after meeting the domestic demands. "Our first priority is to meet the national demand for transporting exported crude," Kianersi added.

He further noted that the implementation of the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement between Iran and P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) and the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions have resolved the NITC's transportation and insurance problems in international trade.

Many foreign companies have shown interest in resuming cooperation with Iran in the post-JCPOA era, the official explained, noting trade ties with leading enterprises, including the Europeans, are growing.

In mid-2016, the Iranian oil tankers returned to European ports after a hiatus of five years.

Known for having one of the largest fleets of oil tankers in the world, the NITC seeks to reclaim its earlier position in the European market.