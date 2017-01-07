Top US senator: Trump won't toss Iran nuclear deal

The chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that abrupt rejection of the Iran nuclear deal by the incoming Trump administration could create "a crisis" and that he did not expect such an approach.

"To tear it up on the front end, in my opinion, is not going to happen. Instead, we will begin to radically enforce it," Senator Bob Corker told reporters on Friday, Reuters wrote.

He said he expected strong enforcement of the international agreement, announced in July 2015, in which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Concern about the Iran deal under Donald Trump, who at times has pledged to pull Washington out of it, has led to worries inside the US and among other members of the P5+1 group – Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany – that signed the deal with Iran.

"To me the prudent course of action is to make sure you enforce it, that you hold the UN Security Council accountable," Corker said. "And in the event the agreement falls apart, it's someone else that is causing it to fall apart, not a president coming in on day one and ripping up the agreement."

Every Republican in the US Congress, including Corker, objected to the nuclear pact. Dozens of Democrats also objected, but there was strong support for it to prevent its implementation last January.

At times on the campaign trail, Trump threatened to scrap the agreement, although he said at other times he would seek a better deal.

The Obama administration and other supporters of the nuclear pact said Washington's backing out would upset the US partners that also signed the deal.

Corker said Washington had a choice, to strictly enforce the deal or come in and tear it up. "And you can create a crisis on the front end by doing so," he said.

Corker advocated a wait-and-see approach. "In spite of all the flaws in the agreement, nothing bad is going to happen relative to nuclear development in Iran over the next few years. It's just not," he said.

On January 2, dozens of top American scientists wrote to Trump on Monday to urge him not to dismantle the Iran deal.

“We urge you to preserve this critical US strategic asset,” the letter read. The 37 signatories included Nobel laureates, veteran makers of nuclear arms, former White House science advisers and the chief executive of the world’s largest general society of scientists.

The letter to Trump said its objective is to “provide our assessment” of the Iran deal since it was put in effect nearly a year ago. On Jan. 16, 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the technical body in Vienna that oversees the accord with teams of inspectors it has sent to Iran, gave its approval, saying Tehran had curbed its nuclear program.

The body of the letter praised the technical features of the Iran accord, and asked Trump to abide by it.