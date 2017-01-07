MSC shares rise 19%

Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by 19 percent in the fiscal year which began on March 20.

According to the company's nine-month report (March 20-December 20), its EPS rose to 165 rials, of which 85 percent has been materialized.

Experts had estimated that the company would be able to increase each share between 120 rials to 140 rials in the nine-month report due to a rise in the price of its products and profit earnings.

The company's EPS was 139 rials in the six- month report (March 20-September 21).

Mobarakeh Steel Company is the largest steel producer in Middle East and Northern Africa and the biggest DRI producer in the world.

It is the quality producer of more than 50 percent of Iran's steel in all major markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging.

Mobarakeh Steel operates in seven industrial complexes and employs over 20,000 people throughout the country.