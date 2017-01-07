Iran plans over sevenfold rise in gas exports

Iran plans to increase gas exports by over sevenfold during 2016-20.

Iran currently exports about 8 billion cubic meters of gas per year (bcm/y) to Turkey and barters about 300-400 mcm of gas with Armenia, in exchange for electricity, Trend News Agency reported.

However, according to an official document, drawn up by National Iranian Gas Company, Iran plans to increase gas exports to about 70 bcm/y by 2020.

The demand for gas in the power sector is expected to increase by only 15 bcm/y to around 70 bcm/y, while the industrial sector would double its gas consumption to over 80 bcm/y by 2020.

The use of gas in the household sector, which consumes about 40 percent of the total commercial gas production, would increase very slightly from about 95 bcm/y in 2016 to a little more than 100 bcm/y in 2020.

Overall, commercial gas production would increase from about 240 bcm/y in 2016 to around 340 bcm/y in 2020.