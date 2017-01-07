Iran, Australia agree on operating direct flights

Tehran and Canberra agreed to expand cooperation in the aviation and transportation industry by establishing direct flights between the two capitals.

This was discussed in a meeting between Iran's Ambassador to Australia Abdolhossein Vahaji and senior Australian aviation officials in Canberra on Saturday, reported Fars News Agency.

In the meeting, Vahaji said the two sides exchanged views on the implementation of agreements and operating direct Tehran-Canberra flights.

The Iranian ambassador said that direct flights between Iran and Australia will lead to a boost in bilateral relations.

In a relevant development in late September, Tehran and Canberra signed several agreements to broaden cooperation in a number of areas.

"Iran and Australia concluded fresh agreements to forge closer ties," announced Australian Trade Minister Steve Ciobo.

He reiterated that a new era of cooperation between the two countries has started, and said, "I am leading a trade delegation of more than 20 companies specializing in different industrial fields to study the cooperation prospects in mining, oil and gas fields."

In a meeting with a group of businessmen in Tehran, he noted, "We are in the dawn of a new age of the relationship with Iran."

Noting that one of the agreements pertains to cooperation between Australian and Iranian banking sectors to exchange information, he said, "Another deal concerns sharing Australia's expertise and technologies to help Iran manage scarce water resources."