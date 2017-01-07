Abadi: Deal reached over withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq

Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in Mosul

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday an agreement had been reached with Turkey over an Iraqi demand that Turkish forces withdraw from a town near Mosul in the north of the country, Iraqi state TV reported.

Abadi met his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Baghdad. State television did not provide further details about the agreement over the town of Bashiqa, where Turkish forces have been stationed since before a recent offensive against Daesh terrorists in northern Iraq, Reuters reported.

It said Turkey had pledged to "respect the sovereignty of Iraq" and that Baghdad and Ankara agreed not to interfere in each other's domestic affairs.

Iraq and Turkey came to blows in October over the continued presence of Turkish forces in Bashiqa and elsewhere in northern Iraq, with each government summoning the other's ambassador.

Advances in Mosul

A counterterrorism spokesman said Saturday that Iraqi forces closed in on the river that runs through central Mosul on Saturday in advances against Daesh that have gathered pace thanks to new tactics and better coordination.

Advances in recent days, including Saturday's push to within several hundred meters of the Tigris, have included an unprecedented nighttime assault by elite forces and driven the terrorists out of several areas east of the river in what is their last major stronghold in Iraq.

Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces were the closest they had been to the Tigris inside Mosul and closing in on a strategic bridge, the spokesman said. The operation to recapture the city was launched nearly three months ago.

"Counterterrorism forces have been sent about 500m (yards) from the fourth bridge," Sabah al-Numan told reporters east of Mosul.

CTS seized the Ghufran district, previously known as Al-Baath, and entered neighboring Wahda, he said.

A separate military statement said Iraqi federal police had recaptured a hospital complex in Wahda in southeastern Mosul, a significant turnaround after army units were forced to withdraw from the site last month.

Numan said fresh advances, which have gathered pace after troops were bogged down for several weeks by Daesh resistance and the presence of large numbers of civilians, were a consequence of new tactics and better coordination between different branches of the military.

CTS and federal police "are now moving in parallel on both axes" in southeastern Mosul, he said.

"We are proceeding side by side ... and advancing at the same level. This is a very important factor, thanks to which Daesh has not been able to move its members. It has to support one axis (front) at the expense of another.

"We have worn down the terrorist organization with this type of advance."

Friday's nighttime operation, launched after a week of planning, had been a particular success, Numan said.

CTS forces using night-vision equipment crossed the Khosr river, a tributary that runs perpendicular to the Tigris through eastern Mosul, via makeshift earth bridges after Daesh had destroyed permanent ones, he said.

The CTS and federal police are part of a 100,000-strong Iraqi force made up of the military, Kurdish fighters and Shia militias.