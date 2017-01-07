President congratulates Ghanaian counterpart on his election

Rouhani expressed hope that Iran and Ghana would witness further expansion of friendly relations during Akufo-Addo’s tenure, IRNA reported.
On Saturday, Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's president in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.
Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated John Dramani Mahama a month ago.
The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation.