President congratulates Ghanaian counterpart on his election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message to Ghana’s newly-elected president, Nana Akufo-Addo, congratulated him on election to the post.

Rouhani expressed hope that Iran and Ghana would witness further expansion of friendly relations during Akufo-Addo’s tenure, IRNA reported.

On Saturday, Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's president in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.

Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated John Dramani Mahama a month ago.

The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation.