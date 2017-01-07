Boroujerdi, Nasrallah discuss regional developments

A senior Iranian lawmaker and Hezbollah leader discussed latest developments in the region during a meeting in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi held talks with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during his visit to Lebanon on Saturday, which followed a visit to neighboring Syria, Press TV reported.

Boroujerdi is in Beirut at the head of a parliamentary delegation to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials.

On December 28, Lebanon’s national unity government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri won a vote of confidence in parliament.

The new cabinet was announced on December 18, less than two months after the country's parliament elected Michel Aoun, a Christian leader and strong ally of Hezbollah, as president. Aoun’s election ended a 29-month-long political stalemate in the country.

Before visiting Lebanon, the Iranian parliamentary delegation paid a visit to Syria, where they held talks with senior officials of the Arab country, including President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and Parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas.