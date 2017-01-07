Fajr music festival will be held online for first time

The 32nd Fajr International Music Festival will be held online for the first time to draw more audience, said the director of the festival.

Hamidreza Nourbakhsh added, "We are living in an era which has no boundaries and all cultural events will be available for everyone; Fajr festivals are no exception and we always lacked enough room for a large number of audience."

Usually people living in Tehran had access to the festival's programs while those in other cities and provinces were deprived of the programs, Nourbakhsh said, noting that technology let us hold the programs in other cities as well, reported IRNA.

Hemed Anqa who is in charge of Online Concert Website (e-haam.ir) said the website was launched on May and a number of companies supported it to develop its music field.

There will be no limit for the audience to access online concerts, Anqa said, adding that everyone can watch Fajr programs on their mobile, tablet and laptop.

Nourbakhsh said that online screening is preferably for those living outside Tehran. He noted that Tehran residents can also register for access 24 hours before the start of the festival.