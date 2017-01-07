RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 07, 2017 0304 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175276
Publish Date: Sat, 07 Jan 2017 18:18:57 GMT
Service: Iran

Seif: Control of inflation, a CBI achievement

Seif: Control of inflation, a CBI achievement

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif has said that bringing inflation under control is an achievement which demonstrates CBI's independence.

The CBI, as an independent body which shapes financial policies, has targeted stability in prices as well as financial stability, Seif told a meeting on Saturday to review the policies of economy of resistance, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Seif hoped that the national economy would witness a boom without inflation.

He further underlined the importance of peace and stability in the economy in order to avoid economic shock.

   
KeyWords
CBI
inflation
Seif
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5787 sec