Seif: Control of inflation, a CBI achievement

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif has said that bringing inflation under control is an achievement which demonstrates CBI's independence.

The CBI, as an independent body which shapes financial policies, has targeted stability in prices as well as financial stability, Seif told a meeting on Saturday to review the policies of economy of resistance, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Seif hoped that the national economy would witness a boom without inflation.

He further underlined the importance of peace and stability in the economy in order to avoid economic shock.