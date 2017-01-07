CMIC iron ore concentrate output over 7.1m tons

Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company (CMIC) produced over 7.1 million tons of iron ore concentrates during the nine months from March 20 to December 20, 2016.

In a fax sent to Iran Daily, the company reported that the figure indicates a growth of nine percent compared to the figure for the same period in 2015 which stood at 6.51 million tons.

The company also produced 2.846 million tons of iron pellets during the period, which is one million tons higher than the figure for the same time span in 2015.

Given the fall in the exports of aggregate iron, the company reduced aggregate iron production by 60 percent in the nine-month period.

CMIC processes extracted iron ore in its five plants to produce iron ore concentrates.