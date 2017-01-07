RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 07, 2017 0748 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175278
Publish Date: Sat, 07 Jan 2017 18:33:51 GMT
Service: Iran

Blizzards, icy weather continue grip on Europe, causing deaths

Blizzards, icy weather continue grip on Europe, causing deaths

Heavy snow fall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Turkey.

At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in the past days, according to local media, and in Belgium, one man died Saturday when his lorry slid off the highway because of the icy underground, AP reported.

Temperatures dropped to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) in Greece's second largest city of Thessaloniki, and -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) was expected Sunday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

Several Greek islands, otherwise known for their sunny and warm weather, were blanketed in snow with freezing temperatures.

Heavy snow crippled Istanbul, and national carrier Turkish Airlines canceled more than 650 flights. The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that even the Bosphorus Strait running through Turkey's largest city was closed with ferries being halted.

Turkey's private Dogan news agency reported that one of the main highways in Istanbul practically turned into a parking lot after drivers deserted their cars Friday night to walk home rather than battle the gusting snow and slippery roads.

It wasn't all gloom in Istanbul, delivery men whose truck was parked in a side street engaged in a snowball fight in between pushing their loads through mounds of snow that built up at the roadside.

 

   
KeyWords
snow fall
Europe
death
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0770 sec