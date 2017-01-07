Zouma to return as Conte rests players for Cup clash

Antonio Conte is set to bring Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi into the Chelsea side for today's FA Cup third-round tie with League One side Peterborough United.

The Blues manager will rest a number of his first-team players against the third tier outfit, four days after seeing his side's 13-league game winning run come to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, AFP reported.

Conte revealed he plans to start Zouma in his defense against Peterborough, 11 months after the French defender ruptured cruciate knee ligaments facing Manchester United.

The 47-year-old Italian also confirmed Batshuayi will start up front, most likely in place of leading striker Diego Costa.

Zouma has been back in training for weeks, with Conte cautious in bringing him back into the first-team fold after such a severe injury.

The former Italy national coach has confirmed he is looking to buy new players in January, but not in central defense.

He hinted 22-year-old Zouma was ready to come into his three-man backline for Premier League games should injuries occur to David Luiz, Gary Cahill or Cesar Azpilicueta.

"I don't think we need another central defender," said Conte.

"Kurt Zouma is ready to start. I'm pleased for him. He's in the starting XI. Also for him, it's a good opportunity to show me he’s in good form.

"His injury was very bad, very bad. I knew this and I talked with my club about it and for this reason we knew Kurt needed more time to recover.

"But now he's in good shape and ready to play and restart his career."