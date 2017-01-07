Real Madrid thrashes Granada, equals Barcelona's Spanish record

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (c) celebrates with Isco (L) and Marcelo after scoring the third goal of his side in their La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. FRANCISCO SECO/AP

Real Madrid equaled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by beating Granada 5-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane's side was in cruise control from the first whistle and broke the deadlock in the 12th minute after Isco's low drive beat Guillermo Ochoa, skysports.com reported.

Karim Benzema (20) and Cristiano Ronaldo (27), who was presented with his fourth Ballon D'Or trophy before the game, both got on the scoresheet before Isco (31) grabbed his second to make it four in 19 minutes for the host.

Casemiro added a fifth in the 58th minute as Real cruised to all three points to move six points ahead of rival Barcelona, which travels to Villarreal today.

The heavy defeat means Granada stays rooted in the relegation zone with nine points.

The afternoon started in celebratory mood with Ronaldo joined by Ballon D'Or winners Raymond Kopa, Michael Owen, Luis Figo, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane on the pitch as he was presented with the award for the fourth time.

The party mood continued into the game and Real was ahead in the 12th minute when Sergi Samper lost possession in the middle of the park to Casemiro, who picked out Benzema. The Frenchman then released Isco, who showed composure to slide the ball under the onrushing Ochoa.

Real doubled its advantage eight minutes later when Marcelo's cutback picked out Luka Modric on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder's shot was saved by Ochoa but parried only as far as Benzema, who tapped home from close range.

The host was rampant as Marcelo produced a superb piece of skill to beat Tito before firing in an inch-perfect cross for Ronaldo, who made no mistake with his header.

Four minutes later and it was four and it was Isco who grabbed his second of the afternoon, tapping home Modric's cross in the 31st minute.

With the game already won, Zidane took the opportunity to shuffle his pack with Toni Kroos replaced at halftime by James Rodriguez.

Isco, who picked up a knock at the end of the first-half after being tripped by Samper, was also replaced minutes into the second-half by Marcos Asensio.

The changes did not disrupt Real's rhythm though and Casimero was the unlikely scorer, getting on the end of James' free-kick to score his first goal of the season from close range.

Changes from both sides followed as Zidane took the opportunity to rest Marcelo, replacing him with Fabio Coentrao with just over 20 minutes remaining.

With the game done and dusted as a contest Real was going through the motions, but it still had opportunities to add to its goals tally as James Rodriguez fired a free-kick wide in the 72nd minute.

Ronaldo pushed until the end to add to the scoreline and he almost added his second on the afternoon in the 86th minute but Ochoa smartly saved the Portugal international's powerful drive.