Iran, China archeologists start joint Burnt City explorations

The sixth season of archeological explorations began in Tappeh Sadeq, one of the satellite mounds of the Shahr-e Soukhteh (Burnt City) in cooperation with Sistan-Baluchestan University and China's Sun Yat Sen University.

According to Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the explorations are expected to last one month. It quoted the Head of the Archeology Team Rouhollah Shirazi as saying that most of the explorations in this season would be conducted in the residential sector, richt.com reported.

Shirazi was further quoted as saying that the explorations were aimed at finding evidence of industrial and business activities during the Bronze and Gunmetal eras in the area.

Since industrial and business activities in the Bronze and Gunmetal eras were supposedly conducted in specialized forms in the Sistan plain, Shirazi said excavations during this season will be aimed at establishing this premise.

Tappeh Sadeq (or Sadeq Mound) is an oval enclosure measuring 150 meters by 200 meters and is located 20 kilometers west of the Burnt City. The mound is one of the most important and highest satellite mounds of Burnt City and its height is maximum six meters above the ground level.

Burnt City is an archeological site of a sizable Bronze Age urban settlement, located in Sistan-Baluchestan Province in the southeastern part of Iran, on the banks of Helmand River, near the Zahedan-Zabol road.

In July 2014, it was placed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.