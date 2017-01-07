Scores of Daesh terrorists killed as Syrian army advances in Homs

Scores of Daesh Takfiri terrorists have been killed when Syrian army soldiers launched a string of operations against the extremists’ positions in the country’s beleaguered Homs Province.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that an army unit engaged Daesh terrorists in al-Tiyas Hills, situated about 90 kilometers east of the provincial capital city of Homs, early on Saturday, killing and injuring a large number of the Takfiris.

A battle tank and several sport utility vehicles belonging to the terrorists were destroyed as well.

Two civilians killed in US-led airstrike near Raqqah

Two civilians were killed on Friday evening in a fresh airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh in Syria.

Local sources said the aerial attack targeted Ghazban village near the country’s Daesh-held northern city of al-Raqqah, located on the northeast bank of the Euphrates River and about 455 kilometers northeast of the capital, Damascus.

The air raid came on the same day that nine people were killed in a US-led strike on the village of Suwaydiyah al-Kabirah, which lies approximately 55 kilometers west of Raqqah.

SANA reported that there were five children among those dead.

Raqqah was overrun by the Takfiri terrorists in March 2013, and was proclaimed the center for most of the terrorists’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be the Daesh terrorists’ positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate.

The coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of dislodging terrorists.

Nearly twenty civilians were killed on December 8, 2016, when a US-led strike targeted al-Msheirfeh region north of Raqqah. Several people also sustained injuries in the blitz.

On October 4 last year, at least 20 civilians were killed and 40 others sustained injuries after US-led coalition warplanes bombed the Kurdish-majority village of Thulthana in the northern province of Aleppo.