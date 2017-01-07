RSS
January 07, 2017

News ID:175301
Publish Date: Sat, 07 Jan 2017 22:14:45 GMT
Service: Iran

Queen, Bush, Carter, Rockefeller predicted to die in 2017

A website, which correctly predicted 12 celebrity deaths in 2016, says Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as well as American billionaire David Rockefeller are among those who are expected to die this year.

The owners of DeathList.net provided a list of 50 celebrities based on the likelihood of their death during 2017, The Daily Express reported on Saturday. 

Last year, the website correctly predicted the death of American Boxing champion Muhammad Ali and Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. This year, the expert committee believes that the Queen, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, will likely die.

The queen was suffering from “heavy colds” late last month, according to Buckingham Palace. The monarch fell ill before Christmas and missed Christmas and New Year church services.

Her husband, who has heart disease and other health problems, was also suffering cold during Christmas. He is included high on the website’s list.

The list also included two former US Presidents Bush and Carter along with 93-year old Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. He has ruled the African country for more than 36 years. Former Pope Benedict XVI is also on the list.

Last year, twelve of the people on the website’s shortlist passed away, including former US First Lady Nancy Reagan. Some other death candidates on the list, including Stephen Hawking and Prince Philip, however, missed the prediction.

   
KeyWords
Queen
Bush
Carter
 
