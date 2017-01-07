US consular official shot, wounded in Mexico

A US consular official has been shot and injured in western Mexico.

Mexican authorities have launched a manhunt for the attacker, a gunman whose motives has yet to be determined.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office said on Saturday that the US official was wounded by gunshot a day earlier in the city of Guadalajara.

"An official from the US consulate was wounded by a shot from a firearm. ...According to the medical report, he is in stable condition," said the office in a statement, adding that authorities were in contact with the US embassy and consulate in efforts to locate the shooter.

Officials would not elaborate on the identity of the consular official. Police started a search and the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker. There was no comment from the US embassy about the title of the official and his rank.

Video footage showed the gunman had been waiting for the official, who was exiting from a parking garage. The attacker, dressed in blue, then opened fire into the car's windshield. Another video showed the US official, dressed in shorts and a sleeveless shirt, paying his parking ticket at an automated machine before being followed by the attacker.

US consular officials have been subject to similar attacks in Mexico in the past. Simultaneous shootings in 2010 in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez killed a consular official, her husband and the spouse of another consular official.