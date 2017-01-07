Is Trump only sane voice in Washington on Russian hacking fiction?

An American political analyst has slammed anti-Russian hysteria in the US media, and said that it looks the only sane person in Washington related to the "Russian hacking fiction" is President-elect Donald Trump.

Myles Hoenig, a Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on the media frenzy in the US about Russia’s alleged cyberattacks against US political organizations to influence the 2016 presidential election.

On Saturday, Trump said that Democrats are making a lot of “noise” about Russia’s alleged hacking because they were “embarrassed” by the election results.

Trump made the remarks in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, a day after the US intelligence community released an unclassified report claiming that the Russian government directed hackers to target various Democratic Party organizations and operatives to influence the outcome of the election.

Trump downplayed Russia's role in the election, saying there was no credible evidence the hacking affected the election results.

“It’s hard to believe but the only sane and rational person right now in Washington related to the Russian hacking fiction is Donald Trump. RT reporting on this, points out there are 12 pages just on RT itself, on how it did what it could to influence the election in Trump’s favor,” Hoenig said.

“They also point out a disclaimer in the intelligence report saying ‘High confidence generally indicated that judgments are based on quality information from multiple source. High confidence in a judgment does not imply that assessment is a fact of a certainty. Such judgments might be wrong,’” he stated.

“So many stories are out there as to why Clinton lost the election. Everything from she being a poor candidate to ignoring the base to how she represented what most Americans found wrong with our political system - its complete dependence on big money and corporate control. Although Trump was all that himself, he was a much better marketer, a better propagandist for his own vision,” he noted.

“The Democrats were minor league compared to him. With the media also nearly completely aligned with the Clinton camp, it is so easy to see why this anti-Russian hysteria has taken off so quickly and easily and so widespread,” the analyst noted.

‘Not reporting, highest levels of propaganda’

“Of all the reporting that I have heard on mainstream media, only once I have heard one of them (NPR) actually use the word ‘alleged’ hacking. This is not reporting. This is at the highest levels of propaganda. To print something as factual when there is doubt, even from within the intelligence community, shows their willingness to promote an agenda that 1) supports a failed candidate, and 2) enhances the possibility of a war with Russia that only benefits the war industry,” Hoenig said.

“The American public, through its direction from the media and its elected representatives, believes that the Russians were involved. There is never any examination of either the evidence (it’s secret!) or those presenting it,” he added.

“All are claiming that Julian Assange’s assertions that the Russians were not the source of any leaks for him is dismissed. James Clapper, who testified before Congress on this issue, has in the past admitted to lying to Congress regarding data collection of American citizens. Not only was he not jailed, he kept his security clearance and job,” he wondered.

“In this country, it is the whistle blowers that face incarceration and persecution, not those committing high crimes against Americans and its security,” he stated.

“How are we so twisted as a nation that a Donald Trump is a voice of temperance?” the activist asked.