Why investors are buckling up for 2017?

The world’s biggest investors are gearing up for a bumpy 2017 on the back of a monumental 2016, where the unexpected happened more often than not.

From the UK’s vote to leave the EU and Donald Trump’s election as incoming US president to the rally in emerging markets and precious metals, many investors were caught off guard by the scale of political and market upheaval in 2016, FT reported.

This year, the world’s biggest investors are positioning themselves for change, predicting that 2017 could be a seismic year, as issues such as inflation, political turmoil and the prospect of rising bond yields affect markets.

Mark Kiesel, chief investment officer of global credit at Pimco, the US bond giant that manages $1.55 trillion in assets, said: “As the global economy goes through significant change and a new administration takes charge in Washington, the potential for both left-tail and right-tail market outcomes has increased.”

Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, which oversees $431billlion, added: “Investors will need to buckle up for 2017. Political turmoil, rising inflation and tighter financing conditions look set to rub up against improving economic growth and rising corporate earnings.”

The consensus is that Trump’s policies, inflation, elections in Europe, rising bond yields and question marks over the outlook for emerging markets are among the biggest topics fund managers will grapple with in 2017.

Trump election

Markets rallied on the election of Trump, who promised to focus on US job creation, tax cuts and investment in infrastructure during his campaign to be president. But investors are now waiting to see whether his promises will become official policy.

The ‘success or failure of Trumpism’ will be one of the biggest investment issues in 2017

Bill Gross

Bill Gross, the renowned bond investor and portfolio manager of theJanus Global Unconstrained bond fund, said he believes the ‘success or failure of Trumpism’ will be one of the biggest investment issues in 2017.

Many suggest the upturn in markets since the election is likely to continue into 2017.

Others are more cautious on the US. James de Bunsen, joint fund manager of the Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust, said: “The US stock market will not outperform in 2017. Markets have gone from incredulous to credulous when it comes to Donald Trump.

“Every ‘growth positive’ policy he has espoused so far has already been baked into valuations.”

Brexit and future of the EU

Gross, who was the co-founder of Pimco, said that an important issue for investors in 2017 is whether the ‘EU can hold together’.

Elections are due to take place in France, Germany and the Netherlands in 2017, while Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU are expected to kick off in March.

Phil Poole, head of research in the chief investment office at Deutsche Asset Management, said: “There is a lot of political uncertainty in Europe.”

The risk is that anti-establishment votes in the UK’s Brexit referendum, the US election and Italy’s referendum last year could continue during 2017’s elections. The fear is that a vote for alternative figures such as Marine Le Pen in France could put pressure on the EU at a time when it is already set to lose a member state.

Poole said: “As it stands, most investors are ignoring the risks in Europe. All of this creates a political backdrop that at some point in 2017 will disturb the market.”

Amundi’s Borowski, in contrast, believes investors are already being cautious when it comes to European equities. “As long as you have this political uncertainty that comes with the elections and Brexit, many investors outside of Europe will remain cautious on eurozone assets.”