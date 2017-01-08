Giant 'alien claw' found with warped skull in mystery tunnels

A group of self-proclaimed paranormal researchers say they have found a giant three-fingered hand which they believe belongs to an alien or ancient humanoid.

The claims — which do not appear to have been verified by any named scientist or university of any repute — were made by an unnamed group of 'paranormal enthusiasts' who claim they found the giant 'hand' in Cusco in Peru, mirror.co.uk wrote.

They also claim to have found an elongated humanoid skull close to where they allegedly discovered the hand — a spot they have refused to reveal apart from saying it was in caves and tunnels in a desert.

Brien Foerster, a 'paranormal researcher' who runs a tour company in Peru, was then handed the mysterious item by the group.

According to reports, he then got a group of unnamed 'experts' to conduct tests on the hand and they claim to have found that it had six bones in each finger. Humans have five.

The team, allegedly using X-rays, also concluded the hand and skull were genuine biological objects with real bone and skin tissues.

The researchers added that they planned to conduct radiocarbon and DNA testing of the mysterious specimens in the US early in 2017

It is not clear if any independent tests of any kind have been done on the skull and hand.