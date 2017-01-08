How to cure a cold: Vitamin C does not get rid of symptoms

How to get rid of a cold is often thought to include dosing up on vitamin C by taking tablets or eating lots of oranges.

However, medical experts have revealed that vitamin C does not help to reduce cold symptoms, express.co.uk reported.

Research has debunked a number of common health myths you probably thought were fact.

The research said: “For the average person, dosing up on vitamin C is unlikely to impact the severity or length of a cold. It is only when taken daily by those exposed to periods of high stress, such as marathon runners, it can reduce the risk of catching a cold.”

Unum, one of the UK’s leading employee benefits providers, discovered the fascinating truth behind a number of health myths.

They also found that people do not get colds more frequently in winter because of the weather, but because they spend more time around others.

They said: “A study by the Common Cold Research Unit suggested that colds spread more easily during winter months owing to people being driven indoors and as such into contact with others.”

They also debunked the phrase ‘feed a cold, starve a fever’, as both illnesses need food to help you recover.

They found that stress does not turn your hair grey, although it is more likely to bring on silver hair in those genetically predisposed to it.

Stress also does not cause stomach ulcers. Most ulcers are cause by the common stomach bacteria H. Pylori.

Recent research has found that swapping tomato ketchup for chili sauce could prevent the cancer.

Those partial to adding hot sauces like Sriracha sauce to their meals for an added kick have reason to rejoice — for two of its key ingredients have been found to reduce your risk of getting cancer.

According to researchers from Henan University in China, capsaicin (a compound that gives chili its kick), one of the ingredients found in the chili sauce, causes cancer cells to self destruct.

A scientist has recently explained whether sugar can give you cancer.

Gary Taubes, award-winning US science writer, has explained just how bad sugar can be for us. Not only does it make us fat, he claims, but it is also linked to cancer.

He said in his new book ‘The Case Against Sugar’: “So how do we know it's sugar that's the prime suspect for directly making us ill?

“One clue is that the incidence of diabetes and obesity has risen in parallel with the rise in sugar consumption.”