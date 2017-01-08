54 marriage and family centers operating nationwide

Fifty four special marriage and family centers are operating nationwide, said a Sports and Youth Ministry official.

Nasser Sobhi Qaramaleki, director general of the ministry's General Office for Marriage and Family, added that the office aims to increase and improve consulting centers and non-governmental organizations involved in the activities related to marriage and family affairs.

"The operation permits of consulting centers, affiliated to former national youth organization, have been extended, as the first step, to prevent the assets from being squandered."

The official referred to the numerous problems, such as employment, marriage and housing, faced by the Iranian youth and added the Sports and Youth Ministry shoulders the responsibility for adopting strategies to promote marriage among youth and provide them with necessary support.

He noted a community in which the family institution is weak is doomed to failure, while a society with consolidated households can withstand any domestic and foreign threat.

Qaramaleki said the ministry is in charge of supervising, evaluating and encapsulating the activities of executive organizations involved in youth affairs .

"More than 100,000 matchmaking websites are operating in cyberspace, 20 percent of them are immoral, which rings an alarm bell for the society."

The official underlined that parents should raise their children's awareness about cyberspace, adding NGOs should also seek to provide the public with necessary training in this respect.

Mohammad Eslami, the deputy head of the Health Ministry's Office for Population Health, Families and Schools said earlier that about 12.5 million youth of marriageable age in Iran delay marriage for a variety of reasons.

He said efforts should be made to promote the culture of marriage in the society and reduce the number of single youths. "Avoiding marriage will lead to a drop in the society's health indices. Therefore, extensive efforts should be made to raise public awareness about this."