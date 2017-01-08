Austria, Germany can cooperate in Iran's coal, steel sectors: Expert

Steel and coal are suitable grounds for cooperation among Iran, Germany and Austria, said a member of the Board of Instructors of German Düsseldorf University.

Fereydoun Bodaghi further said that today, Iran has ample grounds for cooperation with other countries in mineral and industrial related activities, adding that steel and coal are suitable grounds for joint activities by Iran, Germany and Austria, IRNA reported

He added that studies show Germany and Austria are active in coal and mineral sector and they can serve as a model for cooperation.

"Statistics show that Germany and Austria are well experienced in Europe in the extraction of minerals and now after the JCPOA accord, a suitable ground has been provided for foreign investment in many mineral fields and mineral industries."

Bodaghi said Iran, which has 68 minerals for extraction where investment can be made, is among world's distinguished mineral states and now the private sector should be encouraged to be present in the field and cooperate with foreign partners.

He said that in addition to coal, Iran and foreign parties like Germany and Austria can also cooperate in lead and zinc mining.