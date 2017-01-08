Arvandan oil output to rise to 450,000 bpd by March

Iran's Arvandan Oil and Gas Company hopes to raise its crude output capacity to 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) by late March.

Announcing this, Soltan Kamali, the managing director of Arvandan, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, said the firm's production capacity had reached 400,000 bpd, Shana reported.

He hoped to raise the figure to 450,000 bpd by the third week of March which marks the start of the new Iranian year.

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, won an exemption from the group's production cuts agreed on November 30, 2016 and may raise output slightly.