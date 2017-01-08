Leader: Enemy seeks to erode Iran’s power

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Sunday the enemy seeks to diminish Iran’s “national power,” urging authorities to work together to fortify the executive and judicial branches of the government in the face of such plots.

The enemy “attacks the apparatuses that typify the country’s national authority,” Ayatollah Khamenei said while addressing a group of people from the central city of Qom.

“What would frustrate the enemy in its goals is for us to have a powerful judicial branch and a courageous and strategist government. These [qualities] should be reinforced,” Press TV reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against schemes at work in British circles against the Islamic Republic and the entire region and said partitioning regional countries is among such plots.

“They say the era of a unified Iraq, a unified Syria, a unified Libya and a unified Yemen is over, but do not proceed to name Iran because they are afraid of Iran’s public opinion.”

By introducing bans, the enemy seeks to afflict people with economic woes, and thus separate the nation from the Islamic establishment, the Leader said, adding that even when the enemies lift the sanctions on paper, they make sure their afflictions will stay.

He further described “a powerful and resistant” economy as “the antidote” to the economic pressure against the country.

After consulting with the Expediency Council, Ayatollah Khamenei announced in February 2014 the general policies of the economic approach. “Resistance economy” is a long-term policy aimed at localizing development theories, shaping ones that are predicated on the Islamic economic model, and thus differs from those of the world’s predominant economic theories, namely liberalism and socialism.

Among elements of national power, the Leader said, were “faith and religious knowledge,” “scientific command” and “the preservation of national esteem”.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the 1979 Islamic Revolution as “the long leap” taken by the Iranian people toward liberation from dependence and backwardness.

“The overbearing bullies, who had once usurped the country and were driven out of it and whose interests lie in the country’s dependence and remaining underdeveloped, are now the Iranian nation’s implacable, blood enemies.”

Iran’s “archenemies,” the Leader named as “the US, Britain, international capitalists, Zionists and their followers”.

He also warned against attempts by the United Kingdom to secure its goals in the region through its allies among the Persian Gulf kingdoms, adding that Britain is also seeking restrictions and sanctions for the post-JCPOA era.

The JCPOA is an acronym for the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, between Iran and the P5+1 state – the US, the UK, Russia, China, France and Germany.

“Is this not the enemy? Can one find an enemy more nefarious than this? Therefore, one should get to know the enemy and its ways.”