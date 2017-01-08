Iranian actress Keramati joins DIFF jury

Iranian actress Mahtab Keramati was selected to judge the films in Women Filmmakers section of the 15th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

She will be joined in the panle of jury by Anne Christine Girardot (France), May Odeh (Palestine) and Dilruba Hossain Doyel (Bangladesh), IRNA wrote.

Keramati is a famous Iranian actress known for her humanitarian activities. She began her film career in 1997 and she had undertaken roles in 33 movies, three plays, and several television series. She was chosen for the role of Helen in 'The Men of Angeles', which won her national recognition. She has received numbers of awards in her career as an actress.

In addition to her film career, Keramati is noted for her humanitarian works during the period she served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador till 2006 in Iran. She promotes children's rights in Iran.

Dhaka International Film Festival announced that it had finally succeeded in arranging a retrospective in honor of the great Abbas Kiarostami, a filmmaker who reached the hearts within the boundary; an ambassador who accurately sketched the traditional Persian culture; he was truly a motivational revolutionary filmmaker that Iran has lost.

The Bangladesh festival will include Competition, Retrospective, Cinema of the World, Nordic Film Session, Children's Film, Short and Independent Film, Women Filmmakers and Spiritual Films Section.

The DIFF is one of the most prestigious film events in Bangladesh and, to a great extent, has helped shape an increasingly healthy and positive national film culture.

This year's edition of the festival is slated for January 12-20, 2017, in the capital Dhaka.