Iran seeks investment in 25 petrochemical projects

Iran is seeking investment to undertake 25 petrochemical projects, said an official at the state-run National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

The NPC is proposing joint or individual investment in implementing the projects, said Farnaz Alavi, NPC's director for planning and development, according to Shana.

The supply of feedstock for five more projects is also under study, Alavi said, without giving further details.

In July, Alavi told Shana that $32 billion in foreign investment was needed to build 28 petrochemical projects. The projects include factories to produce ammonia and urea, as well as gas-to-olefins (GTO) and gas-to-propylene (GTP) plants.

In July 2015, Iran agreed to modify its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.

Last week, Iran announced that 29 companies from more than a dozen countries could bid for upstream oil and gas projects on the basis of new and less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model.