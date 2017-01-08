Official calls for direct Chabahar-Muscat shipping line

Iranian co-chairman of Iran-Oman Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture has proposed the launching direct container shipping line between the ports of Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchestan Province and Muscat, Oman.

Mohsen Zarabi said in a meeting with members of Sistan-Baluchestan Chamber of Commerce on Sunday that the direct container shipping line between Chabahar and Muscat is a national demand which is necessary for developing Iran-Oman trade, Fars News Agency reported.

Noting that passenger shipping lines currently operate between Chabahar and Muscat, he said, "Sistan-Baluchestan Chamber of Commerce enjoys good capacity for developing trade relations with Oman."

He reiterated that Omani traders are keen on investing in Sistan-Baluchestan's mines.

He called on Sistan-Baluchestan traders to focus on transit of goods to Oman in order to get a share in this country's market.

In remarks in September, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Omani Interior Minister Hamoud Bin Faisal Albusaidi in a meeting in Tehran underlined the need to further expand mutual cooperation.

Zarif and Albusaidi also explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating bilateral ties in different areas. "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers no limit for the expansion of relations with Oman," Zarif said.

The Omani interior minister said that Iran-Oman relations are at a top level and that the Omani government thinks there is no impediment to the expansion of ties.

"Our understanding is that the regional states are also willing to expand ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Albusaidi said.