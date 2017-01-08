Five Iranians die in Karbala hotel blaze

Five Iranian pilgrims lost their lives in a blaze at a hotel in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, an Iranian official said on Sunday.

Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Khorasan Razavi Province Javad Shad said that the fire broke out at Qasr al-Awliya Hotel on Saturday afternoon, IRNA reported.

An Iraqi security source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system of the hotel.

The hotel was situated in a narrow alley on Karbala’s Jumhuri Street, and firefighters had difficulty reaching the site in time, which resulted in the five-story building burning down to the ground.

A group of 108 pilgrims from Iran’s North Khorasan Province was at the hotel when the fire erupted.

The Iraqi source said three other Iranian pilgrims were injured in the fire and were being treated at medical centers in Karbala.

He said investigations into the incident were still ongoing.