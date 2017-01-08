MP: Iran backs intra-Syrian peace talks

A senior Iranian lawmaker has welcomed the upcoming peace negotiations over the Syria crisis stressing that intra-Syrian talks are the best solution to the years-long conflict in the Arab nation.

“We firmly believe in intra-Syrian talks. The Islamic Republic has always supported such negotiations among Syrian sides,” Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, spokesman for the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the Iran Daily.

The upcoming peace talks mediated by Russia, Turkey, and Iran are to be held in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The parliamentarian said the negotiations will be a good meeting, adding that terrorist groups which have “incited violence and war and carried out armed attacks” must be banned from the talks.

“The Islamic Republic neither recognizes nor recommends that these terrorist groups participate in peace negotiations.” he said.

Naqavi Hosseini described last month’s trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey over Syria as a positive step, saying it showed that regional nations have chosen a political solution to end the ongoing crisis.

On December 20, Tehran, Moscow and Ankara held a round of trilateral discussions in Russia, where they agreed to help find a political solution to the Syria crisis.

At the end of December, a nationwide cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey also went into effect in the country.

Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, and Daesh terrorist groups were excluded from the truce.

The lawmaker pointed to the recent terror attacks in Turkey, saying terrorism poses a threat to all countries.

“Nowadays, Turkey is suffering from terrorism and insecurity. Russia and other countries are also facing terrorism,” he said.

Naqavi Hosseini noted that the December meeting between, Russia, Turkey and Iran will contribute to fighting regional terrorism more seriously.

He also slammed the US presence in the Middle East “under the pretext of combating terrorism”.

“The Islamic Republic is against the intervention of trans-regional powers in the Middle East. The interference of the US in the region has always been followed by crises,” he said.

The US has been carrying out military operations, including aerial bombings in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan under the pretext of war on terror.

Nonetheless, such operations have been blamed for being ineffective in dislodging terrorist groups.

Facts on the ground also show that many civilians have fallen victim to the US bombings over the past years.