French FM due in Tehran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault is scheduled to travel to Tehran later this month to attend an economic meeting.

The French foreign minister will participate in a session of Iran-France Joint Economic Commission, which is slated to be held with the participation of the two countries’ officials, Press TV reported.

Iran and France will reportedly hold the economic session after some 17 years.

Former French foreign minister Laurent Fabius paid a daylong visit to Tehran in late July at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. He held talks with senior Iranian officials.

Fabius’ visit to Iran, the first by a French foreign minister to the Islamic Republic in 12 years, came few months after Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany started implementing the nuclear agreement they signed last year.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries signed the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015.

During the Iranian president’s visit to Paris in January 2016, Iran and France signed a series of basic trade deals thought to be worth billions of dollars.

Rouhani and his French peer Francois Hollande oversaw the signing of the deals that concerned cooperation in a range of sectors such as aviation, car manufacturing and oil among others.