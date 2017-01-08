Iran firm to help end bloodshed in Syria

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said the Islamic Republic is determined to help the implementation of political approaches in order to end war in Syria.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, Press TV reported.

“Political negotiations must be held among Syrians and directed by themselves and the United Nations and influential countries in this regard must exclusively play a facilitating role,” he said.

He stressed the importance of making collective efforts to hold the talks in Damascus as the capital of the united and undivided Syria.

The Iranian official said various parties are playing a role in the increasingly complicated political and security situation in Syria, warning of excuses to sabotage a nationwide truce across the Arab state.

Shamkhani, who acts as Iran’s senior political, security and defense coordinator with Russia and Syria, added that the antiterrorism front currently enjoys the political initiative acquired as a result of close cooperation among Tehran, Damascus, Moscow and the resistance front and their successes on the battleground.

The SNSC secretary hailed President Assad’s prominent role in leading the Syrian government and popular forces in the fight against Takfiri terrorism which has led to great achievements.

He emphasized that international capacities must be developed to send humanitarian relief to the Syrian people and reconstruct infrastructures in the war-stricken country.

“Reducing the sufferings and plights of the oppressed Syrian people needs an all-out effort and international will,” Shamkhani said.