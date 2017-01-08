US, Italian firms to help save Iran's troubled brands

Iran has initiated talks with major American and Italian companies to form partnerships with some of its oldest brands of household appliances as an apparent policy to prevent their demise.

The announcement was made by Abbas Hashemi, the director general for household appliances affairs at the Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Press TV reported.

Hashemi said that the companies with which talks to were underway are multinational conglomerate corporation General Electric (GE), the American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances Whirlpool Corporation, and the Italian Ariston Thermo Group.

"A number of old plants in which household appliances were produced were not renovated over the past decades and the technologies used in them date back to the first day of their establishment," Hashemi said.

"To the same effect, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has stepped forward to hand over companies like ARJ and others to the private sector so that they can form joint ventures with reputable foreign brands."

The official underlined that Iran's private sector alone lacks the capability to make the required investments to revive companies such as ARJ and Azmayesh.

The solution, he said, is to hand over such companies to the private sector so that they can form joint ventures with foreigners and revive these brands.

Established in 1937, ARJ was the first and the biggest producer of home appliances in Iran which began its activities by producing water coolers and refrigerators. It later expanded its production line to include gas heaters, washing machines, freezers and other devices.

Azmayesh is ARJ's biggest domestic rival that was established in 1959 to produce an almost similar line of products.