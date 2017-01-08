Iran's skiers collect seven medals in disabled athletes, war veteran meet

Sports Desk

Iranian skiers snatched seven medals in the giant slalom discipline of the first Disabled Athletes and War Veterans Skiing [men's] Competitions hosted by Iran.

A total of 12 skiers from the host nation, Romania and Armenia have taken part in the tournament's giant slalom discipline which is being held in Darbandsar Ski Resort, Tehran Province, in junior (U-20) and adult divisions, varzesh3.com reported.

In adult competitions, Seyyed Ahmad Ja'fari (2 minutes and 7.57 seconds) won the title followed by Javad Sulqani (2 minutes and 11.71 seconds), Abolfazl Khatibi (2 minutes and 26.49 seconds) and Mohammad-Ali Moqadid (2 minutes and 26.49 seconds) who finished in the second to [joint] third places in the same discipline.

In the U-20 division, Khatibi (2 minutes and 11.71 seconds) won gold and Mehdi Hossein-Zadeh (2 minutes and 39.98 seconds) as well as Amir-Reza Razavi-Arab (2 minutes and 51.72 seconds) earned silver and bronze respectively.

A Romanian skier stood fourth in this division with a record of 2 minutes and 59.49 seconds.

The tourney continues today in the same discipline and after a seven-day gap, on January 16 and 17, in alpine slalom discipline.