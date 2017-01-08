Iranian taekwondokas among top three in WTF 2016 world rankings

Sports Desk

Iran's Farzan Ashourzadeh, Sajjad Mardani and Masoud Haji-Zavvareh secured spots among the world's top taekwondokas in the last rankings of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) in 2016.

Ashourzadeh ranked second among the top three taekwondokas of -58kg class, Haji-Zavvareh stood third in -74kg category and Mardani finished in the third place of +87kg weight division, varzesh3.com reported.

The three athletes were the only Iranian taekwondoka ranking among the world's top three in their divisions.

Other Iranian taekwondokas listed in the WTF world rankings are:

Men: Armin Hadi-Pour (fifth place in -54kg), Abolfazl Yaqoubi (10th place in -63kg), Behnam Asbaqi (6th place in -68kg), Mehdi Khodabakhshi (fifth place in -80kg), Omid Amidi (18th place in -87kg)

Women:

Kimia Alizadeh (eighth place in -57kg), Shokraneh Izadi (40th place in -62kg), Fatemeh Rouhani (46th place in -73kg), Akram Khodabandeh 919th place in +73kg)