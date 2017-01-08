RSS
January 08, 2017 0338 GMT

News ID:175339
Publish Date: Sun, 08 Jan 2017 19:05:09 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran thrashes Croatian team at indoor field hockey tourney

Iran thrashes Croatian team at indoor field hockey tourney

Iran men’s indoor field hockey team preserved its winning streak in the Croatia Indoor Cup 2017 registering a resounding victory against a squad of players from the host nation’s top-ranked clubs.

On Saturday, the Iranian indoor hockey players trounced the Croatian team 15-3 in a match held in the town of Sveti Ivan Zelina, which lies northeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, Press TV reported.

The Iranian side had edged past Croatia’s national squad 5-2 earlier in the day.

The Iranian outfit defeated the national Belarusian team 8-2 on Friday and routed Slovenes 20-0 in their opening match on the same day.

The Croatia Indoor Cup 2017 was held during January 6-8. The tournament attracted national indoor field hockey teams from Belarus, Croatia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in addition to the squad of players from the host nation’s top-ranked clubs.

Iran considered the tournament as a preparatory stage for the 7th Asian Cup to convene in Qatar in May.

The Iranian squad comprised Behdad Beiranvand, Mohammad Asna-Ashari, Amir Aruei, Hamid Nouraniyan, Mohsen Bohlouli, Sasan Hataminejad, Mohammad Qorayshi, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Abbas Aruei, Behnam Sa’di, Vahid Fathi, and Sajjad Mamizadeh.

The team is led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch. Masoud Bohlouli and Abolfazl Yousefi assist Safaei as coaches.

   
Resource: Press TV
