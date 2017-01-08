Expert: Historical Golestan Palace not threatened by quake

In view of its location, Tehran's Golestan Palace enjoys a specific condition for withstanding earthquakes, said an urban development specialist Omid-Reza Safiyari.

According to the Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Safiyari said that seismic studies conducted on Almas (Diamond) mansion of Golestan Palace as well as the reroofing of the historical building confirmed its safety in the event of an earthquake.

Speaking at a conference on retrofitting historic buildings against earthquakes, he pointed out that Golestan Palace includes several buildings which were built using different methods and materials. Almas mansion, an interior building, was constructed during the reign of Fat'h-Ali Shah of the Qajar dynasty, he added.

Pointing to the construction methods used over different eras and their resistance to quakes, Safiyari noted that given the measures taken so far and the maps that have been prepared, the sections that could sustain more damage during an earthquake have been identified.

He noted that in Iran there is a large treasure of structures of cultural heritage and called for drawing up common guidelines for studies since currently different companies practice different methods.

Meanwhile, Professor Toshikazu Hanazato, speaking at the same event, pointed to retrofitting railway stations in Japan and said repair works and retrofitting of railway station buildings had taken place without any interruption in the operation of trains.

He outlined the process of upgrading seismic safety of historical monuments in Japan and repair works in historical establishments in his country and presented reports on some of the projects in this field.

Referring to a railway station built of brick and steel, he said the building could withstand the earthquake of 1923 in Japan but that its dome had collapsed during World War II.

He said repair works and retrofitting measures for this building took place at a time without any interruption in the movement of the trains.

Another speaker, Professor Hanazato also referred to some of the other methods such as the use of backup support, round rings, horizontal reinforcement in walls and retrofitting openings.

Pointing to the latest intervention methods, he cited the silk production plant in Japan as an example which, he added, was designed by the French in 1872 and was recently registered as a world heritage.

He pointed to the structural system employed in this building as wooden frames filled with bricks and noted that the earthquake test was conducted in the initial stages since the main problem is the movement outside the frame of the walls.

Referring to a building which is among the national heritage of Japan and was damaged in an earthquake measuring nine on the Richter scale in 2011, Hanazato said that in the repair works of the building the three-dimension analysis was used which indicated that a large number of the openings were responsible for the damages.

He noted that the previously mentioned technology was tested in this building and as a result of its outcome, the walls were enforced with armatures, a horizontal structure was added and a concrete cross beam and a number of fittings were used horizontally in the walls.

Another expert, Professor Paulo Lorenzo, said that in retrofitting a building there is a general rule: Either no action should not be taken for retrofitting buildings which would cut damages to two-thirds or basic measures should be taken to minimize the damage and thereby increase the number of buildings which are protected.