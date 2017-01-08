Farhadi attends Golden Globes symposium

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi took part in the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California, the US, on January 7, 2017.

Presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The American Cinematheque, the symposium was attended by filmmakers and other celebrities.

Farhadi, whose 'The Salesman' is an entry in the event, will compete with other nominees for Best Foreign Language Film including Maren Ade ('Toni Erdmann'), Houda Benyamina ('Divines'), Pablo Larraín ('Neruda') and Paul Verhoeven ('Elle'), straitstimes.com reported.

Farhadi won the award for the best screenplay for 'The Salesman' at the 2016 Cannes film festival while Shahab Hosseini grabbed one of the world's most important cinema awards by winning the best actor. The film also received a fantastic reception at the Cannes film festival.

Farhadi's other works before his latest film are: 'Dancing in the Dust' (2003), 'Beautiful City' (2004), 'Fireworks Wednesday' (2006), 'About Elly…' (2009), 'A Separation' (2011) and 'The Past' (2013).

Farhdi's most famous movie, 'A Separation', grabbed global attention as it became the first Iranian movie to win an Oscar, the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 84th Academy Awards.