RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 08, 2017 0729 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175342
Publish Date: Sun, 08 Jan 2017 19:08:19 GMT
Service: Culture

Farhadi attends Golden Globes symposium

Farhadi attends Golden Globes symposium

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi took part in the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California, the US, on January 7, 2017.

Presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The American Cinematheque, the symposium was attended by filmmakers and other celebrities.

Farhadi, whose 'The Salesman' is an entry in the event, will compete with other nominees for Best Foreign Language Film including Maren Ade ('Toni Erdmann'), Houda Benyamina ('Divines'), Pablo Larraín ('Neruda') and Paul Verhoeven ('Elle'), straitstimes.com reported.

Farhadi won the award for the best screenplay for 'The Salesman' at the 2016 Cannes film festival while Shahab Hosseini grabbed one of the world's most important cinema awards by winning the best actor. The film also received a fantastic reception at the Cannes film festival.

Farhadi's other works before his latest film are: 'Dancing in the Dust' (2003), 'Beautiful City' (2004), 'Fireworks Wednesday' (2006), 'About Elly…' (2009), 'A Separation' (2011) and 'The Past' (2013).

Farhdi's most famous movie, 'A Separation',  grabbed global attention as it became the first Iranian movie to win an Oscar, the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 84th Academy Awards.

   
KeyWords
Farhadi
Golden Globes symposium
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0722 sec