RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 08, 2017 0729 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175344
Publish Date: Sun, 08 Jan 2017 19:17:40 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump’s new maneuver

Trump’s new maneuver

By Fereydoon Majlesi

US media reported last week that the transition team of President-elect Donald Trump has issued a blanket mandate for politically appointed ambassadors installed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day.

The mandate is an unprecedented and strange measure.

The order should be taken into consideration from two angles.

Trump made statements during his presidential campaign but later changed his remarks. He, however, as the next US president, must stick to his words because the presidential campaign is now over.

Second, his demand that all political appointees for the Obama administration submit their resignation is a maneuver.

Trump is seeking to show that he wants to implement widespread changes. His transition team issued the verdict as a sign that the business mogul intends to initiate the changes from the foreign policy apparatus.

Naturally, all US governments gradually replaced former political appointees when they took office.

However, Trump’s move is strange because he has suddenly called on all foreign diplomats to resign.

In fact, he wants to flaunt his clout and convey the message that he is in control of everything.

Nonetheless, his move is construed as a slap in face for Democrats.

Meanwhile, Trump needs the Senate confirmation to appoint ambassadors, which means that he will not be able to change all ambassadors all of a sudden.

Trump had earlier made such odd decisions.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden was asked about Trump's tweets.

Biden responded it was time for Trump to "be an adult".

The vice president may be right. Trump should stop stubborn actions which could cost his country dear. 

   
KeyWords
Trump
new
maneuver
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0743 sec